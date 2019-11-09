National

PM pays obeisance at Ber Sahib Gurdwara in Punjab’s Sultanpur Lodhi

Sikh devotees pay tributes ahead of the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev ji at the Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi, Nov. 8, 2019.

Sikh devotees pay tributes ahead of the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev ji at the Gurdwara in Sultanpur Lodhi, Nov. 8, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Modi spent nearly 20 minutes at the Gurdwara and listened to the ‘kirtan’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 9, 2019, paid obeisance at historic Ber Sahib Gurdwara, before heading for Dera Baba Nanak where he will inaugurate the passenger terminal building of the Kartarpur Corridor.

At the Gurdwara here, Mr. Modi was received by former Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee chief Jagir Kaur, who is incharge of celebrations connected with 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The Prime Minister was presented a ‘siropa’ (robe of honour) by Kaur on behalf of the SGPC.

Mr. Modi spent nearly 20 minutes at the Gurdwara and listened to the kirtan.

At the Gurdwara, Mr. Modi was accompanied by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Minister and SAD MP, Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Earlier upon reaching here, Mr. Modi was received by Amarinder Singh while Badnore and Harsimrat Kaur were also present.

Over five lakh devotees have paid obeisance at Gurudwara Ber Sahib.

Guru Nanak Dev had spent 14 years of his early life at Sultanpur Lodhi and used to take daily bath in the holy Kali Bein.

Sultanpur Lodhi city is decked up with flowers, hoardings and several colourful gates to welcome the pilgrims.

A bicycle company of Ludhiana is also providing bicycles free of charge to devotees to commute in the city, Kaur said earlier.

