PM Narendra Modi urges people to take part in paying digital tributes to freedom fighters
"Digital Jyot" is a special tribute to the heroes of India's freedom struggle
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people on Saturday to take part in a "unique" endeavour that allows every tribute made online to add to the intensity of the illumination of the "Digital Jyot" at Central Park in New Delhi.
"A sky beam light has been installed at Central Park in Delhi. Every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot. Do take part in this unique endeavour and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.
"Digital Jyot" is a special tribute to the heroes of India's freedom struggle, the Prime Minister said, adding that it uses technology and enables people to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to the freedom fighters.
He also shared the link to the initiative — digitaltribute.in.
