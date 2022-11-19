  1. EPaper
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam

IIT Madras and the Banaras Hindu University are the two implementing agencies for the programme.

November 19, 2022 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Varanasi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi on November 19, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries during the inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, 2022 inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long programme to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi.

More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and visit to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest.

It aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life, including scholars, traders and artisans, from the two ancient seats of learning to share their knowledge, culture and best practices, and learn from each others' experience.

A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history and tourist places of the two regions will also be put up in Varanasi.

The endeavour is in sync with National Education Policy's emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern systems of knowledge.

IIT Madras and the Banaras Hindu University are the two implementing agencies for the programme.

