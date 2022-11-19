Dharmendra Pradhan meets Tamil poet Bharathiyar’s family in Varanasi

November 19, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - NEW DELHI

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Tamil poet Subramania Bharati’s family in Varanasi ahead of the 30-day Kashi-Tamil Sangamam to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Mr. Pradhan met the 96-year-old nephew of the legendary poet, K.V. Krishnan, along with his family.

“Subramania Bharathiyar’s ideals on social justice and women empowerment is more relevant now than ever. Kashi had a profound influence on shaping Bharathiyar’s personality. Kashi-Tamil Sangamam celebrates the philosophical unity and commonality between our two great cultures. A phenomenon, Mahakavi will forever be an inspiration for next generations,” the Minister said in a series of tweets.

The Minister also held meetings with Minister of Railways, Governor of Tamil Nadu and other key stakeholders ahead of the launch.

The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is being organised by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with other various Ministries, including Culture Ministry, Textile Ministry, Railways, Tourism.

“The endeavour is in sync with National Education Policy 2020’s emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern systems of knowledge,” said a press statement.

More than 2,500 delegates from 12 categories will arrive in different batches for an eight-day tour. They will study the “comparative practices pertaining to various sectors in the two regions and document the learnings”. The first group started their tour from Chennai on November 17. The event will be on till December 16.