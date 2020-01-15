PM must prove his charge or apologise: IMA

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deny or prove his alleged statement that top pharmaceutical companies bribed doctors with women escorts. The country’s largest doctors body demanded that the PM should apologise if he fails to do so.

“Reports have appeared in the media regarding the purported statement by Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi that top pharmaceutical companies bribed doctors with women escorts. IMA takes strong exception to the statement if it has been really made by the Prime Minister,” a media release from IMA said.

The PM reportedly spoke about ethical marketing practices during a meeting with top pharmaceutical companies earlier this month. “IMA wants to know if the government had details about companies involved in supplying women to doctors why it chose to invite them for a meeting in PMO rather than initiate criminal proceedings,” the IMA statement said.

In November, a study published by Pune-based Support for Advocacy and Training to Health Initiatives revealed that doctors accept incentives from pharmaceutical companies in the form of leisure trips, tablet, silver items, gold jewellery and petrol cards

.