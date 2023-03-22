HamberMenu
PM Modi wishes people at start of traditional new year

The Prime Minister greeted Indians on the occasion of various festivals that mark the beginning of the traditional new year

March 22, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

File picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of various festivals that mark the beginning of the traditional new year and wished people happiness and prosperity.

In tweets, Mr. Modi also wished people on the start of Navratri.

With the day marking the start of the ancient 'Vikram Samvat', a traditional Hindi new year, the Prime Minister hoped that the country will reach new heights of progress.

He extended Cheti Chand greetings to the Sindhi community and wished people on Sajibu Cheiraoba, which is specially celebrated in Manipur.

Mr. Modi also greeted people on the occasions of Gudi Padwa and Navreh.

