PM Modi unveils multiple metro projects, including Kolkata underwater corridor

The ₹4,965-crore Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro’s East-West Corridor, which has the first transportation tunnel ‘under any mighty river in India’, was inaugurated by PM Modi.

March 06, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, unveiled multiple metro projects across the country, including Ithe underwater metro line in Kolkata.

The ₹4,965-crore Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor, which has the first transportation tunnel "under any mighty river in India", was inaugurated by the PM. The stretch also has the deepest metro station in the country -- the Howrah metro station.

After the inauguration programme, Mr. Modi took a metro ride from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan along with school children.

45 seconds to cross

The under-river section of the tunnel is 520 metres long, and a train will take around 45 seconds to cross it, officials said.

From the function at the Esplanade metro station, the PM also inaugurated the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section of the New Garia-Aiport line and the Taratala-Majerhat section of the Joka-Esplanade line of the Kolkata Metro, the country's oldest metro network.

The Majerhat metro station is a unique elevated installation across railway lines, platforms and a canal, an official statement said.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor, Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi stretch, Kochi Metro's SN Junction to Tripunithura section and Agra Metro's Taj East Gate-Mankameshwar section.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the extension of the Pune Metro between Pimpri Chinchwad and Nigdi.

These sections will help decongest road traffic and provide seamless, easy and comfortable connectivity, the statement said.

The section of the Agra Metro that was inaugurated will enhance connectivity to historical tourist places, it said.

The 17-km section of the RRTS will boost economic activity in the NCR, it added.

