Live

PM’s Chhattisgarh, U.P. visit live updates | ‘Our government developing infrastructure in areas that lagged behind in race of development,’ says Modi in Raipur

Before heading to Gorakhpur where he will participate in closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects to Chhattisgarh’s Raipur

July 07, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 12:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh upon his arrival in Raipur on July 7, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former CM Raman Singh upon his arrival in Raipur on July 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Chhattisgarh and is scheduled to travel to Uttar Pradesh later on Friday (July 7).

He will lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects to Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. He will then travel to Gorakhpur in U.P. where he will participate in the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur.

Follow live updates:

  • July 07, 2023 12:07
    Our government has been developing infrastructure in areas that lagged behind in race of development: PM

    “Our government has been developing infrastructure in areas that lagged behind in race of development,” PM Modi said In Raipur. “In last 9 years, National Highway projects of 3,500 km sanctioned in Chhattisgarh,” he said. “Of them, projects of 3,000 km have been completed,” Mr. Modi added. - PTI

  • July 07, 2023 11:59
    Prime Minister to hold ‘Tiffin’ meeting with BJP leaders during Varanasi visit

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a ‘Tiffin par charcha’ meeting with 120 selected Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and legislators in Varanasi. He will be in the city for inaugurating and laying foundation stone for various developmental projects on July 7.

    The 120 selected BJP leaders will include party MLAs, MLCs, block heads, district panchayat presidents, mayors and all 63 councillors of municipal corporation of Varanasi.

    The meeting is the first such ‘Tiffin meeting’ by the Prime Minister in Uttar Pradesh. After the famous ‘chai pe charcha’, the BJP initiated ‘tiffin pe charcha’ as part of its mass outreach programme to mark nine years of Narendra Modi-led Union government. Party leaders and workers bring their own tiffin and after the programme eat the meal together.

    Mr. Modi will also visit the Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples in Varanasi.

  • July 07, 2023 11:58
    Prime Minister Modi arrives in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, kickstarts distribution of Ayushman Bharat scheme cards to beneficiaries

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Friday to lay the foundation stone and dedicate multiple projects, including laying foundation stones for national highway projects.

    The Prime Minister also kickstarted the distribution of Ayushman Bharat scheme cards to the beneficiaries.

    PM Modi was received by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at the airport. - Agencies

  • July 07, 2023 11:03
    3 killed, 6 injured as bus on way to PM Modi’s rally in Raipur hits truck

    Three persons were killed and six others injured when a bus ferrying people to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Raipur, rammed into a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Friday (July 7), police said.

    The accident occurred near Beltara village when the bus with around 40 people on board was heading to Raipur from Ambikapur, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.

    Prima facie, the bus driver could not clearly see the stationary truck parked on the roadside due to heavy rainfall, as a result of which the bus rammed into it from the rear side, he said.

    “Three people died in the accident while six others sustained injuries, two of them critically,” he said. - PTI

  • July 07, 2023 10:45
    PM Modi to flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, increasing the number of semi-high speed trains in the country to 25.

    According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will flag off Gorakhpur - Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur - Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express trains. - ANI

  • July 07, 2023 10:43
    Gita Press, Gorakhpur, which the PM will visit today, was awarded Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021

    The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, one of the largest publishers of religious texts such as the Bhagavad Gita, the Ramayana and the Upanishads.

    The decision to confer the award on Gita Press was taken by a jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after due deliberations in recognition of the publishing house’s “outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods”, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

    Read more​.

  • July 07, 2023 10:38
    Committed to work for the progress of Chhattisgarh, tweets PM
  • July 07, 2023 10:37
    Looking forward to attending closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Gita Press in Gorakhpur: PM

  • July 07, 2023 10:35
    Another milestone in the development journey of Baba Vishwanath’s city Varanasi: PM

  • July 07, 2023 10:34
    PM Modi to visit Raipur to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of projects worth around ₹7,600 crore

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Friday (July 7), where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of ten projects worth around ₹7,600 crore, officials said.

    This is Mr. Modi’s first visit to the Congress-ruled State, where Assembly elections are due this year-end, after being elected as the prime minister for the second term in 2019.

    BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh believe that Mr. Modi’s visit will energise the party workers, who are gearing up for the polls in the State. The party had lost the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018, after occupying power for 15 years.

    The Prime Minister’s event will be held at the Science College ground here at 10.45 a.m., an official said on Thursday.

    The PM will dedicate to the nation four-laning of the 33-km-long Raipur-Kodebod section of the National Highway 30, the 53-km-long four-lane Bilaspur-Pathrapali stretch of NH-130, and lay foundation stone for construction of three sections (Jhanki- Sargi (43 km), Sargi –Basanwahi (57 km) and Basanwahi-Marangpuri (25 km)) as a part of the six-lane Raipur-Visakhapatnam economic corridor NH-130 CD, he said. - PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Uttar Pradesh / Chhattisgarh

