PM’s Chhattisgarh, U.P. visit live updates | ‘Our government developing infrastructure in areas that lagged behind in race of development,’ says Modi in Raipur

July 07, 2023 11:59

Prime Minister to hold ‘Tiffin’ meeting with BJP leaders during Varanasi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a ‘Tiffin par charcha’ meeting with 120 selected Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and legislators in Varanasi. He will be in the city for inaugurating and laying foundation stone for various developmental projects on July 7.

The 120 selected BJP leaders will include party MLAs, MLCs, block heads, district panchayat presidents, mayors and all 63 councillors of municipal corporation of Varanasi.

The meeting is the first such ‘Tiffin meeting’ by the Prime Minister in Uttar Pradesh. After the famous ‘chai pe charcha’, the BJP initiated ‘tiffin pe charcha’ as part of its mass outreach programme to mark nine years of Narendra Modi-led Union government. Party leaders and workers bring their own tiffin and after the programme eat the meal together.

Mr. Modi will also visit the Shri Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples in Varanasi.