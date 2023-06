June 30, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, June 30, 2023 travelled on the Metro to attend an event at Delhi University.

Officials shared pictures of Mr. Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them.

VIDEO | PM Modi interacts with passengers as he travels in Delhi Metro to reach Delhi University to attend the centenary celebrations. pic.twitter.com/eNNqjj6kg0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 30, 2023

He will attend the closing ceremony of the Delhi University's centenary celebrations as the Chief Guest.