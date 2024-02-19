GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi to inaugurate 6 AIIMS in next six days

PM Modi will also lay the foundation of many new medical colleges and advanced health facilities under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

February 19, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six new AIIMS, including the ones in Samba in Jammu and Kashmir and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, in the next six days, officials said on Monday.

He will dedicate to the nation the AIIMS in Samba district at an event in Jammu on February 20 and five others in Rajkot, Mangalagiri, Bathinda, Rae Bareli and Kalyani at a programme in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Feb. 25. The AIIMS Jammu, the foundation of which was laid by Mr. Modi in February 2019, is being established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Established at a cost of more than ₹1,660 crore and in an area spanning over 227 acres, the hospital has 720 beds, a medical college with 125 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, an AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

He will also inaugurate various medical colleges and nursing colleges across the country. He will lay the foundation of many new medical colleges and various advanced health facilities, including critical care blocks and integrated public health labs, under the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. He will also dedicate to the nation advanced research labs and facilities of ICMR and various National Health Mission (NHM) projects.

To ensure the safety and quality of food consumed by millions of Indians, Mr. Modi will inaugurate advanced food safety infrastructure projects and facilities in multiple States. All these health projects with a total cost of ₹11,391.79 crore will bring a wave of healthcare advancements and transform India's healthcare landscape, officials said.

