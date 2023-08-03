HamberMenu
PM Modi to attend BRICS summit in Johannesburg later this month

The telephonic conversation between Mr. Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin cancelled his visit for the same event

August 03, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in New Delhi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in New Delhi. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 3, 2023 confirmed to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that he will be travelling to Johannesburg to attend the August 22-24 BRICS summit. The telephonic conversation between Mr. Modi and Mr. Ramaphosa came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin cancelled his visit to Johannesburg for the same event.

“President Ramaphosa invited the Prime Minister for the BRICS Summit being hosted by South Africa on August 22-24, 2023 and briefed him on the preparations for the same. The Prime Minister accepted the invitation and conveyed that he looked forward to his visit to Johannesburg to participate in the Summit,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The event in Johannesburg has acquired special significance as it is taking place in the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine. Additionally, the event is special as it is expected to hold substantive discussion on expansion in the membership of BRICS that both Russia and China are campaigning for.

“The two leaders positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation, including in the context of the thirtieth anniversary of establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations being celebrated in 2023,” the press note stated.

