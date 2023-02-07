PM Modi strikes emotional note at party meet; recalls 2001 Bhuj earthquake after temblor hits Turkey, Syria

February 07, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck an emotional note on February 7 while expressing his condolences over the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria noting that it brought back memories of the 2001 earthquake in Bhuj that claimed thousands of lives and was a challenge for then newly sworn in Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr. Modi.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party he recalled the devastating 2001 Bhuj earthquake and spoke about the challenges posed for the rescue operations.

Why Turkey is prone to devastating earthquakes?

Prime Minister Modi said he could well relate to what Turkey was going through at this moment of tragedy. In 2001, a massive earthquake jolted Bhuj in Gujarat’s Kutch district in which more than 20,000 people were killed and more than 1.5 lakh people were injured. The earthquake left thousands homeless.

He also mentioned humanitarian assistance being provided by the Government of India to the disaster-hit country after a magnitude 7.8 quake rippled through both Turkey and Syria on February 6 (Monday.)

Monday’s earthquakes in Turkey, saw at least 4,372 confirmed deaths thousands who were were injured according to officials and agencies. In Syria, 1,451 deaths and 3,531 injuries have been reported by officials.

Prime Minister Modi also cautioned BJP MPs against complacency after the presentation of the Union Budget and get in touch with people over its many allocations and aims. He was felicitated by BJP president J. P. Nadda as was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for tabling the Union Budget 2023.

“Even if the BJP has been able to get a majority in 2014 and 2019 and public at large is happy with the efforts of the party. But, there is no scope for any complacency, and one must keep ear to the ground,” Prime Minister Modi told party MPs.

Sources said that Pirme Minister Modi lauded his government’s effort to bring in a Budget at a very difficult time. He said the Budget has something for every stratum of society. PM asked party MPs to take the Budget to the people.

“It is a huge responsibility on behalf of the MPs to talk about the Budget to their constituency and tell people what is in the Budget for them and how this Budget comes in at a time in the world is going through a major economic crisis,” sources present at the meeting said.