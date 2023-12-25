GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi pays tributes to Vajpayee, Malaviya on their birth anniversary

PM Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several ministers paid tributes to the BJP stalwart at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here

December 25, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary in New Delhi on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 99th birth anniversary, saying he worked to speed up the country's development all his life.

Mr. Modi, along with President Droupadi Murmu, her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several ministers paid tributes to the BJP stalwart at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' here.

Mr. Modi said on X, Vajpayee's dedication and spirit of service to the country will be a source of inspiration during the 'Amrit Kaal' -- the period until the centenary of India's Independence in 2047.

A great orator, Vajpayee was the popular face of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and then the Bharatiya Janata Party. His acceptability beyond ideological boundaries was a key reason behind the BJP drawing support from many parties as he ran a successful coalition government from 1999 to 2004.

In another post on X in Hindi, the Prime Minister paid tributes to noted freedom fighter and educationist Madan Mohan Malaviya on his birth anniversary.

Mr. Malaviya's incomparable personality and work will inspire every generation in the country, the prime minister said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.