National

PM Modi pays tributes to ‘Mahakavi’ Bharathiar on his birth anniversary

Subramania Bharathi

Subramania Bharathi  

more-in

The revolutionary Tamil poet was born in 1882 in Ettaiyapuram in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to poet-reformer Subramania Bharathi on his 137th birth anniversary on Wednesday, describing him as a symbol of patriotism.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said Mahakavi Bharathi was a “symbol of patriotism, social reform, poetic genius and indomitable sprit of freedom and fearlessness“.

He said Bharathi’s thoughts and works continued to motivate us all.

Bharathi was a Tamil writer, poet, journalist and an independence activist. Popularly known as Mahakavi Bharathi, he was a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry and is considered as one of the greatest Tamil literary figures ever.

The revolutionary Tamil poet was born in 1882 in Ettaiyapuram in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 11:48:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-pays-tributes-to-mahakavi-bharathiar-on-his-birth-anniversary/article30274884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY