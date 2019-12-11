PM Modi pays tributes to ‘Mahakavi’ Bharathiar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to poet-reformer Subramania Bharathi on his 137th birth anniversary on Wednesday, describing him as a symbol of patriotism.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said Mahakavi Bharathi was a “symbol of patriotism, social reform, poetic genius and indomitable sprit of freedom and fearlessness“.

He said Bharathi’s thoughts and works continued to motivate us all.

Bharathi was a Tamil writer, poet, journalist and an independence activist. Popularly known as Mahakavi Bharathi, he was a pioneer of modern Tamil poetry and is considered as one of the greatest Tamil literary figures ever.

The revolutionary Tamil poet was born in 1882 in Ettaiyapuram in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu.