PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh's martyred sons

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as Veer Bal Diwas.

December 26, 2022 09:55 am | Updated 09:55 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a function to mark 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara in Punjab. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a function to mark 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara in Punjab. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 26, 2022 paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

Their martyrdom day is observed as Veer Baal Diwas.

Mr. Modi tweeted, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji."

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the Prime Minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as Veer Bal Diwas.

