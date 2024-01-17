PM Modi pays tribute to MGR on his birth anniversary

January 17, 2024 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister M.G. Ramachandran on his birth anniversary and said he left a lasting impact on the state's growth and development.

Mr. Modi said in a post on X, "Today, on his birth anniversary, we remember and celebrate the life of the great MGR. He was a true icon of Tamil cinema and a visionary leader. His films, particularly those on social justice and empathy, won hearts beyond the silver screen."

MGR - from screen icon to mass leader

The Prime Minister added, "As a leader and chief minister, he worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu's growth and development. His work continues to inspire us."

A hugely successful actor, Ramachandran was a member of the DMK but founded the AIADMK following differences with M. Karunanidhi.

The ‘Puratchi Thalaivar’ as he is called by his followers, led his party to power in 1977 and remained chief minister until his death in 1987.