PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees; virtually inaugurates model of proposed Netaji memorial

January 23, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST

On the occasion of Parakram Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi named 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman & Nicobar Islands after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. During the programme, the Prime Minister via video conferencing also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep.

The Ross Islands, part of the Andaman islands, was renamed as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep by Mr. Modi in 2018, while the Neil Island and Havelock Island were also renamed as Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep respectively.

The proposed memorial will have a museum, a cable car ropeway, a laser-and-sound show, a guided heritage trail through historical buildings and a theme-based children’s amusement park, besides a restro lounge, an official told PTI.

“These 21 islands will now be known by the names of Param Vir Chakra awardees and the Netaji memorial will be a site for inspiration for the future generations,” the Prime Minister said at the naming ceremony. “This land of Andaman is the land where the tricolour was hoisted for the first time, where the government of independent India was formed for the first time,” he added.

“Unfortunately, the sites of the Independence struggle, Andaman’s identity, they were tied to the reminders of colonisation. Even the names of our islands were imprinted with the past of colonisation,” Mr. Modi said recalling his visit to the group of islands in 2018 when he renamed the Ross island. Also speaking on the newly inaugurated statue of Netaji in New Delhi, he said, that the statue of Netaji on the Kartavya Path reminds us of our duties.

“I believe these initiatives should have been taken before in the interest of the nation,” the Prime Minister said, adding that those nations that have tied their leaders to the public conscience progressed fast.

Mr. Modi said that many messages are contained in naming of the 21 islands. “The message is the message of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat; this message is the message of the bravery of our Armed Forces.” Just like an ocean connects different islands, similarly, the feeling of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ ignites the spirit of Bharat Mata and India First, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Port Blair on Sunday night for a two-day visit to the archipelago, where he is scheduled to address a public meeting on the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary, besides taking stock of development activities.

“PM Narendra Modi’s initiative to name islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees will ensure they are remembered forever,” Mr. Shah said at the ceremony.

Mr. Shah is likely to hoist the national flag during the day and deliver a public speech at Netaji Stadium—the same place where the freedom fighter had unfurled the Tricolour on December 30, 1943.

The largest unnamed island has been named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, while the second largest unnamed island has been named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee, and so on.

These islands have been named after the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, viz. Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then RifleMan) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav.

(With inputs from PTI)