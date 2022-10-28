PM Modi moots one nation, one police uniform

Prime Minister says he’s not imposing his views on States, feels police uniforms should have a brand recall

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mooted the idea of “one nation, one police uniform”. He was addressing the State Home Ministers’ conference on internal security issues in Faridabad, Haryana.

Mr. Modi said he was not imposing his views on States, but it was an idea worth deliberating on. He said police uniforms should have a brand recall just like the red-and-black post boxes in the country.

“On the lines of one nation, one ration card; one nation, one mobility card; one nation, one sign language, we should think of one nation, one police uniform. This will benefit the police personnel as quality product will be available. The production of belts, caps and uniform will be on mass scale,” he said.

He added that just like post boxes could be identified from a distance even by unlettered persons, similarly a common police uniform would ensure a distinct identity to the police.

Most police forces adorn shades of khaki-coloured uniforms, a few such as the police in Kolkata, Tamil Nadu and Goa don white uniforms.

Nagaland’s appeal

Speaking at the conference, Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Y. Patton said he hoped that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) would be removed from more areas in Nagaland in future. He added that due to continuous improvement in the law and order situation in the State, the Centre had removed the AFSPA from 15 police station limits in seven districts and the State Police had put in place a special security plan in all the de-notified areas.

Mr. Patton said: “We have further geared ourselves up for taking full responsibility for all the areas which have been taken out of the AFSPA and we have been able to keep the situation firmly under control. We are sure that with the situation becoming even better, the Central government will consider bringing out more areas from the AFSPA in the near future and trusting the State government to take full responsibility of the security and law and order in all these areas. “