Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind. “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on important issues,” the official handle of the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. This comes ahead of the monsoon session.
PM Modi meets President Kovind, briefs him on important issues
Special Correspondent
NEW DELHI,
July 16, 2021 01:36 IST
NEW DELHI,
NEW DELHI,
July 16, 2021 01:36 IST
