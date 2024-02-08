PM Modi lies that he was born OBC, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Odisha

February 08, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of lying that he was born Other Backward Class during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the western Odisha town of Jharsuguda on Thursday.

“Your Prime Minister was not born OBC and he was born in general caste. He was born in Teli caste in Gujarat. The Bharatiya Janata Party government had included his caste in OBC category in 2000. He keeps lying everywhere that he was born OBC,” said Mr. Gandhi addressing a public meeting.

“Do you know how do I know that he was not born OBC? I don’t require birth certificate to ascertain the fact. He does not embrace any OBC person. He does not hold hands of farmers and labourers. He only holds hand of Adaniji,” he said.

“In his lifetime, he (PM Modi) will not let conduct the caste census because the PM is lying to the country that he was born OBC. The truth is that he was born general caste. Take it in writing,” the Congress leader said.

“The caste census can only be undertaken by Congress and Rahul Gandhi. When I raised the issue of caste census and social justice, Mr. Modi delivered a speech saying there are only two castes – one rich and another poor. If there are two castes which caste do you (PM) belong to? You cannot be poor. You wear suits that cost in crores. If there are two castes, how come you are an OBC,” he said.

“He [Mr. Modi] wears one clothe in morning and it subsequently gets changed during noon and evening. His attires keep changing every day. And he lies that he belongs to OBC community. Mr. Modi is from Modh-Ghanchi caste. He was made PM to fool all backward class communities,” charged Mr. Gandhi.

“When it comes to economic justice, your PM is destroying small businesses. He has implemented GST and demonetisation to help Adaniji. In the country including Odisha, youths cannot get employment. Big industrialists are selling products made in China helping youths of China make money. People in India are only spending,” said the Congress leader.

Also read: If poverty the only caste, why does Modi call himself OBC, asks Rahul Gandhi

He remarked, “People are only fighting with inflation. People are hurt by rise in petrol and food prices. It does not affect Adaniji and Modiji. Does Mr. Modi buy expensive clothes himself? The salary of PM is ₹1.60 lakh whereas his dresses cost ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh . He spends ₹7 to ₹8 lakh daily on his attire. Where do they come from? PM always misleads people.”

“In Odisha, BJP and BJD are looting money of farmers. There is only difference of letters P and D in the name. They operate in partnership. They are busy stealing, grabbing of tribal land. They survey tribal land by drone. The information about the land reaches Adaniji and Ambaniji. The industrialists would come and take away the land,” Congress leader said.