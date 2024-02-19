PM Modi lauds Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on birth anniversary; Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde pays tribute at Shivneri Fort

February 19, 2024 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the Maratha empire founder Shivaji on his birth anniversary on February 1, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well as Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid tribute Shivneri Fort in Pune.

“Tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. A visionary leader, fearless warrior, protector of culture and embodiment of good governance, his life inspires generations,” Mr. Modi said on X.

Mr. Modi has often lauded Shivaji for his military and administrative genius and had invoked the much-admired Maratha king in his speech at the BJP convention on Sunday as well.

Mr. Shinde and the two deputy chief ministers attended various programmes to mark the occasion, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the fort.

Born in 1630, Shivaji fought the reigning Muslim kings of his time, including the Mughals, to carve out his kingdom which went to become one of the most powerful empires in the years to come.

He is praised not only for his military skills but also administrative acumen.