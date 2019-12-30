PM Modi kicks off social media campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began a social media campaign in favour of his government’s decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, amid widespread protests against the measure.

He posted a video on Twitter of spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in support of the law. “Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups. #IndiaSupportsCAA,” he wrote.

In the video, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev admits that he has not read the CAA, but advises citizens to do so.

The Twitter handle of Mr. Modi’s personal website also had a message: the CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. The message was posted with the hashtag ‘India Supports CAA’.

It also asked the people to share content, graphics and videos from the Prime Minister’s NaMo app to show their support for the law.