PM Modi inaugurates All India Institute of Ayurveda in Goa

December 11, 2022 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11, 2022 inaugurated the All India Institute of Ayurveda at Dhargal in Goa.

Mr. Modi arrived in the coastal State this afternoon to address the valedictory session of the Ninth World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo. Representatives from more than 50 countries took part in the Ayurveda Congress.

Mr. Modi also virtually inaugurated the National Institute of Unani Medicine at Ghaziabad and National Institute of Homeopathy in New Delhi from Goa.

After inaugurating the institute, Mr. Modi said “I am happy more than 30 countries accepted Ayurveda as traditional medicine system. We have to spread it to more countries and give recognition to Ayurveda.”

The Prime Minister also said “India will have National Ayush Research Consortium. During COVID pandemic, there were 150 specific research studies in AYUSH field.”

Later Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the first phase of the international airport at Mopa in the State.