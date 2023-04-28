HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PM Modi inaugurates 91 FM transmitters across 18 states, 2 UTs to boost radio connectivity

“When it comes to radio and FM, my relationship with it is that of a passionate listener as well as that of a host,” PM Modi said after inaugurating 91 FM transmitters.

April 28, 2023 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - New Delhi:

ANI
“The inauguration of 91 FM transmitters will revolutionise the radio industry in India,” PM Modi said during a virtual address on Friday, April 28, 2023.

“The inauguration of 91 FM transmitters will revolutionise the radio industry in India,” PM Modi said during a virtual address on Friday, April 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Twitter@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 28, 2023, virtually inaugurated 91 FM transmitters in 84 districts across 18 states and 2 union territories..

“When it comes to radio and FM, my relationship with it is that of a passionate listener as well as that of a host,” Mr. Modi said. “Today the expansion of All India Radio’s (AIR) FM service is a big and important step towards becoming All India FM. This launch of 91 FM transmitters of All India FM is like a gift for 2 crore people in 85 districts of the country,” PM Modi said.

Speaking on occasion, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said, "This is a historic move. This will be very helpful in transmitting information related to entertainment, sports, and farming to the local people. Mann Ki Baat increased the popularity of radio."

Also read: “Radio brings people closer,” says Narendra Modi

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's office, the 91 new 100 Watt FM transmitters have been installed in 84 districts across 18 States and 2 Union Territories. A special focus of this expansion has been on enhancing coverage in Aspirational Districts and in border areas, the statement read.

"The States and UTs covered include Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," PMO stated. The PMO further said, "With this expansion of AIR's FM service, an additional 2 crore people, who did not have access to the medium, will now be covered. It will result in an expansion of coverage in about 35,000 sq km area."

Prime Minister has firmly believed in radio's important role in reaching out to the masses. To harness the unique strength of the medium to reach out to the widest possible audience, Prime Minister started the Mann ki Baat programme, which is now nearing its landmark 100th episode, the statement added.

Related Topics

radio / rural-urban divide / development / communication infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.