Amar Chitra Katha comic books to mark 100 episodes of Mann Ki Baat

April 27, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Amar Chitra Katha comic books featuring people and themes mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat series, projection mapping shows in iconic heritage sites like Red Fort and Konark Sun Temple and an exhibition by well-known artists would mark the completion of 100 episodes of the PM’s radio programme.

Through the monthly radio programme, Mr. Modi interacts with citizens on themes and issues of social importance. Mann Ki Baat is aired on the last Sunday of every month and the show on April 30 would be its 100 th episode.

Also Read | Shah, Dhankhar praise Modi for ‘apolitical’ Mann Ki Baat

The first of the series of the 12 Amar Chitra Katha comic books would be released on April 30 and the rest over the next one year period.

The popular children’s books have most of their comics — their biographies and folktales — based on religious legends and epics, historical figures. For the Mann Ki Baat series, they will use people mentioned by the Prime Minister in his programme, those who have made a difference to society in everyday life.

“Free copies of the comic books would be distributed in all CBSE and Central Board schools. The publishers, however, are free to sell the books in open market,” Union Culture Secretary Govind Mohan said. The government has bought the books from the publishers at a price which is 40-60% of the market rate, he added.

M ann Ki Baat would also be the theme for projection mapping shows in 13 iconic historical and cultural sites across the country, including the Red Fort, the Chittorgarh Fort, the Golkonda Fort, Sun Temple in Konark, the Ramgarh Fort of Assam, the Vellore Fort in Tamil Nadu and the PM Museum in Delhi.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat is the biggest example of transformational change and people’s movement, says actor Aamir Khan

The shows would begin from April 29 and continue for a period of one month. The projection mapping of each of these monuments will capture their historical and architectural importance, distinctiveness of the region while showcasing the diversity of India similar to plethora of topics addressed by the Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat.

The Culture Ministry has also curated an exhibition of paintings on Mann Ki Baat themes, titled The Jana Shakti. The works of well-known artists like Manu Parekh, Paresh Maity, G.R. Iranna and Manjunath Kamath will be featured.

The exhibition would be inaugurated by noted painter Anjali Ella Menon on April 30 at the capital’s National Gallery of Modern Art. The 12 themes include water conservation, women’s empowerment, awareness about Corona pandemic, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and environment and climate change.