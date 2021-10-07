National

PM Modi inaugurates 35 PSA oxygen plants established under PM CARES fund

Till now a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM CARES fund across the country. File Image.   | Photo Credit: PIB via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 35 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES fund across 35 States and Union Territories in an event at AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA oxygen plants, the PMO has said.

Till now a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded under the PM CARES fund across the country, it added, noting that of these, more than 1,100 plants have been commissioned providing an output of over 1,750 MT oxygen per day.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya were also present on the occasion and hailed Mr. Modi's efforts in boosting health infrastructure across the country.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 12:14:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-inaugurates-35-psa-oxygen-plants-established-under-pm-cares-fund/article36872424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY