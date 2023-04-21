HamberMenu
PM Modi hails contribution of civil servants towards nation building

Global agencies and experts are now saying that India's time has arrived, Mr. Modi noted.

April 21, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India's rapid development would not have been possible without the active participation of civil servants.

Addressing the 16th Civil Services Day, he also said that expectations of the global community from India have risen phenomenally during the last nine years.

Global agencies and experts are now saying that India's time has arrived, he noted.

"In such a scenario, Indian bureaucracy does not even has a second to waste. I appeal to every bureaucrat, whether from the state government or the Centre, that  country has trusted you. It has given you a chance. Uphold that trust in your work," the Prime Minister said. 

"Your every decision should be in national interest," Mr. Modi told the civil servants.  "It is possible you may have to take a decision for an individual or an organisation but you must ask how will my decision benefit the country," he said.

