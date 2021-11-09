National

PM Modi greets people of Uttarakhand on its formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, greeted people of Uttarakhand on the state's formation day, and said its progress in the last five years has given him confidence that this decade will belong to it.

"The development work in Uttarakhand is proof that the mountain's water and youth both are being used for it. I wish that the state, nestled in the nature's lap, continues to advance on the path of progress," he said in a tweet.

The State was formed on this day in 2000 by carving out the northwestern region of Uttar Pradesh. It is headed for assembly polls along with four other states early next year.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2021 9:45:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-greets-people-of-uttarakhand-on-its-formation-day/article37390466.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY