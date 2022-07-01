PM Modi greets chartered accountants on CA Day
‘A Chartered Accountant has an important role in our economy,’ says the PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, July 1, 2022, hailed the role of chartered accountants in the economy and hoped that they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency.
Mr. Modi’s remarks came on Chartered Accountants’ Day that is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament.
"A Chartered Accountant has an important role in our economy. On CA Day, best wishes to all Chartered Accountants," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.
"May they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency in the economy," the Prime Minister said.
