PM Modi failed to handle coronavirus outbreak, should resign immediately: Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed crores of people working in the unorganised sector into destitution and demanded that he resign immediately.

He said the Central government failed to take appropriate steps even after the World Health Organisation declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on February 5.

“When it should have been working on a plan to deal with the pandemic, the government was busy making arrangements for U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to India and usurping power in Madhya Pradesh,” he alleged in a statement.

Mr. Azad claimed that the Prime Minister enforced a 21-day lockdown without proper planning and pushed 35 crore people who work in the unorganised sector into destitution.

“The government has left these innocent people to die. The Prime Minister should tender his resignation immediately,” the Dalit leader said.

The Bhim Army chief also hit out at the ₹1.7 lakh crore package announced by the Centre to cushion the people from the impact of the coronavirus lockdown and economic disruption caused by the disease.

The Centre announced a ₹1.7 lakh crore package which will only help those working in the organised sector, those who have documents and bank accounts. The benefit won’t reach around 37 crore people who are part of the unorganised sector, he said.

“Compared to ₹1.7 lakh crore, the government waived loans of industrialists amounting to ₹5.5 lakh crore in the last five years,” Mr. Azad added.