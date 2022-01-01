National

PM Modi extends New Year wishes to people

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi   | Photo Credit: PTI

Greeting people on the new year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1 wished joy and good health to everyone.

"Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone's lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters," he tweeted.

 

Mr. Modi also shared a clip of the recent episode of 'Mann ki Baat', his monthly radio broadcast, in which he had extended his wishes to people in the new year.


