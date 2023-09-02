HamberMenu
PM Modi congratulates Tharman on election as Singapore president

Tharman Shanmugaratnam scored a landslide victory in the presidential election

September 02, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam gestures to supporters after polling has concluded during the presidential election in Singapore on September 1, 2023.

Presidential candidate Tharman Shanmugaratnam gestures to supporters after polling has concluded during the presidential election in Singapore on September 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 congratulated Tharman Shanmugaratnam on his election as president of Singapore.

He said on X, "I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.

Mr. Tharman scored a landslide victory in the presidential election held on Friday.

The 66-year-old Singaporean economist, who is of Indian origin economist, will be Singapore's ninth president. He won the election with a vote share of 70.4%.

