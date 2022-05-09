PM Modi condoles demise of eminent Odia litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar

The Padma Shri awardee, died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar was a doyen of the cultural world, PM said in a condolence message. File photo | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 8, 2022, condoled the passing away of eminent Odia litterateur Rajat Kumar Kar and said he was a doyen of the cultural world whose multifaceted persona was seen in the manner in which he chronicled the Rath Yatra.

Kar, a Padma Shri awardee, died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, his family said.

He was 88-years-old and had heart-related ailments, they said.

"Dr. Rajat Kumar Kar was a doyen of the cultural world. His multifaceted persona was seen in the manner in which he chronicled the Rath Yatra, wrote on diverse topics and worked to revive Pala art," Mr. Modi said in a tweet.

"Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister said.