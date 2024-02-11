GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi, BJP leaders pay tributes to Deendayal Upadhyaya on death anniversary

Upadhyaya, an RSS functionary, was among the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP forerunner

February 11, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:58 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11 paid tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, a key party ideologue, on his death anniversary, saying he showed the path to take the country forward by keeping the Indian culture and heritage at its centre.

These have become an inspiration in building a developed India as well, Mr. Modi posted on X.

Upadhyaya, an RSS functionary, was among the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the BJP forerunner.

Other BJP leaders also paid rich tributes to him, with party president J.P. Nadda asserting that his values will always be a guiding light for the party.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Upadhyaya's life is a giant symbol of serving the nation and devotion towards it.

He believed no country can progress by neglecting the fundamental values of its culture, Mr. Shah said.

