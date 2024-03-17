GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi asks Ministers to draft roadmap for first 100 days, next 5 years of new govt during cabinet meet

The Cabinet initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections by sending the ECI's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu

March 17, 2024 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 17 told Ministers to draft a roadmap for the first 100 days and next five years for new government, sources said.

Chairing a Cabinet meeting in New Delhi this morning, PM Modi also asked the Ministers to meet Secretaries and other officials of their respective Ministries to discuss how the agenda for the first 100 days and the next five years can be better implemented.

The meeting was held a day after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls 2024.

The Cabinet also initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections by sending the ECI's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu. The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 on 102 seats. The nomination process begins for a particular phase with the issuance of the notification.

