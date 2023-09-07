HamberMenu
PM Modi arrives in Indonesia to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Mr. Modi said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the ASEAN has injected new dynamism into the group's ties with New Delhi.

September 07, 2023 04:42 am | Updated 04:42 am IST - Jakarta

PTI
**EDS: IMAGE VIA @MEAIndia** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Indonesia to participate in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_06_2023_000215A) | Photo Credit: -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Thursday morning to attend the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits during which he will discuss the future contours of India's partnership with the countries in the strategically important region.

"Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet," Mr. Modi posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"PM @narendramodi arrives in Jakarta to participate in @ASEAN related Summits. An opportunity to engage with the leaders of ASEAN and EAS on important regional and global issues," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted on X.

Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, Mr. Modi said that the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the ASEAN has injected new dynamism into the group's ties with New Delhi.

In Jakarta, Mr. Modi will attend the ASEAN-India Summit and will take part in the East Asia Summit.

Immediately after the meetings, he will return to Delhi, where India is hosting the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

"Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy," Mr. Modi said in his departure statement.

"I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties," he said.

After the ASEAN-India Summit, the prime minister will attend the 18th East Asia Summit.

"This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges," he said.

