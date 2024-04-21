GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi, Amit Shah extend wishes on Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was given the name of 'Vardhamana' in his childhood

April 21, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Lord Mahavira during the inauguration of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvan Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on April 21, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to Lord Mahavira during the inauguration of the 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvan Mahotsav at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on April 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the countrymen on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, saying the messages of Lord Mahavir are an inspiration for the country in building a developed India.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, my best wishes to all the families of the country. Lord Mahavir's messages related to peace, restraint and goodwill are an inspiration for the country in building a developed India."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and said that Lord Mahavir's principles of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, celibacy and non-possession will guide generations.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "Infinite wishes to everyone on Lord Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavir Ji, the eternal symbol of sacrifice, penance, truth and non-violence, paved the way for the welfare of the entire human race through his teachings. His Panchsheel principles of non-violence, truth, non-stealing, celibacy and non-possession will guide generations."

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was given the name of 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC in a royal family.

As Vardhamana grew up, he renounced his princely status at the age of 30 and started on his spiritual journey in search of truth and enlightenment. He practised austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

The birth anniversary of Mahavira is celebrated with joy and excitement by the Jain community across the globe. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism who spread peace and harmony through his teachings. The core teachings of Mahavira are non-violence, non-stealing, chastity and non-attachment. Indrabhuti Gautama was the main disciple of Mahavira, who wrote his master's teachings for the benefit of the world.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with rituals like praying at Jain temples, processions, singing hymns adoring Lord Mahavira, fasting to purify the body and soul, charity, cultural programs and lectures by religious scholars and leaders.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence, is of great significance in the world today.

