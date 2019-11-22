Plea in Supreme Court to stall Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra

A Mumbai resident on Friday moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to stop the “unholy alliance” between the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra.

Surendra Indrabahadur Singh, represented by advocate Sriram Parakkat, said these three parties who had “fought against each other is trying to form government by joining hands thereby defeating the electoral mandate”.

The petition asked the apex court to consider the meaning and purport of the term “largest party/group” in the context of the Governor’s power to invite the elected party to form government under Article 164 of the Constitution.

The petition asked the court to clarify on certain questions of law. “Does the expression include a group of parties that contested against each other ...Whether an alliance between two political parties that contested against each other is acceptable under present constitutional scheme...”