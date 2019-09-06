Plan to replicate North East model in J&K

A team from the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) on Thursday began travelling to different parts of the country in a bid to replicate the north-east development model in Jammu and Kashmir.

DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh, during an official programme in Guwahati on Wednesday, said the team’s tour was decided after studying the development model of the north-eastern States. “In the last five years, the north-east has shown that development can go hand in hand with the assertion of region identity,” he said.

“Now that Article 370 has been abrogated, Jammu and Kashmir will now get an opportunity to replicate the north-east model of development,” he added, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on far-flung areas of the country had impacted the north-east to a large extent.