Photos from Jammu circulated as Muslims praying in Srinagar

Some media outlets used photos from Jammu as Muslims offering prayers in Srinagar on August 12.

News agency ANI tweeted a series of photos along with the post, which read: “SRINAGAR: People offered namaz in the morning at Mohalla mosques in various parts of the city on #EidAlAdha, today. #JammuAndKasmir”

SRINAGAR: People offered namaz in the morning at Mohalla mosques in various parts of the city on #EidAlAdha, today. #JammuAndKasmir pic.twitter.com/5TcwnW0bQf — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

On the same thread, it was pointed out by several Twitter users that the images were from Jammu and not Srinagar.

AFP journalist Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) even shared the geo-location of the mosque in Jammu.

The screengrab obtained from Google Maps Streetview shows Makkah Masjid mosque in Jammu.

It can be seen that the tree, CCTV camera, the dome, window grills are all the same in both the images.

The Hindu’s correpondent Vijaita Singh too shared the same pictures on Twitter along with the note that they were shared by J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh. She later updated saying “Jammu resident @tayabhamzakhan says the pic shared by J&K DGP as that of prayers being offered at a Srinagar mosque is that of Makka Masjid in Bhathindi area of Jammu.”

Says the pic shared by J&K DGP as that of prayers being offered at a Srinagar mosque is that of Makka Masjid in Bhathindi area of Jammu. He says he lives 20 steps away from this mosque. https://t.co/YbFcChvgWZ — vijaita singh (@vijaita) August 12, 2019

Incidentally, the same set of pictures were tweeted by the offical account of Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs, about an hour after ANI tweeted. But the tweet simply said the images are from Jammu and Kashmir, without specifying the actual location.

Fact-checking website AltNews, has also debunked ANI’s claims.