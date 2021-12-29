Pharma majors gear up to launch molnupiravir

DCGI nod for emergency use spurs consortium production

Cipla, Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were among the clutch of pharma firms that on Tuesday said they will soon be launching molnupiravir capsules.

Their announcement followed emergency use authorisation for the oral anti-viral drug from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Most of the firms had entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with Merck Sharpe Dohme (MSD) to manufacture and supply molnupiravir in India and to over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Torrent Pharma, Hetero, Optimus Pharma and Natco Pharma were the other companies that said they have received the DCGI approval and are gearing up to launch the oral drug.

Cipla said it plans to launch molnupiravir under the Cipmolnu brand. Cipmolnu 200mg capsules will soon be available at leading pharmacies and COVID treatment centres across the country.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, a Dr. Reddy’s-led consortium of pharma companies collaborated to jointly sponsor, supervise and monitor the Phase III clinical trial in India and presented the findings to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) that advises the DCGI.

Dr. Reddy’s said it would soon launch its molnupiravir 200mg capsules under the brand name Molflu in the country. Co-Chairman and MD G.V. Prasad said, “The approval to launch molnupiravir is an important development not only as a treatment option, but also for the collaborative manner in which Indian pharma companies came together.”

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said one of its wholly owned subsidiaries has received EUA from the DCGI to manufacture and market a generic version of MSD and Ridgeback’s molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir. “We will make Molxvir available to patients at an affordable price... in a week’s time,” said Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business, Sun Pharma.

The recommended dose of the drug is 800 mg twice a day for five days. The duration of treatment of molnupiravir is much shorter compared to other therapies which is a significant advantage as it reduces the pill burden and enhances compliance, the company said.

Optimus Pharma CMD D. Srinivasa Reddy said the company is ready with commercial quantity of the drug to cater to the unmet medical need.

Another Hyderabad-based pharma group Hetero said it has received approval to manufacture and market molnupiravir capsules 200 mg (Movfor). The company said the drug will be available in a 40 capsule pack. Commercial production of Movfor will be undertaken at Hetero’s facilities in Telangana and Himachal Pradesh, chairman of the Group B. Partha Saradhi Reddy said.

Natco Pharma said it will be marketing molnupiravir under the Molnunat brand name. It will be priced affordably and is expected to be launched this week, the drugmaker said.

Torrent Pharma will be introducing the drug under Molnutor brand. Executive Director, India Aman Mehta said “Molnupiravir will be an important addition to our healthcare system’s ammunition in the fight against COVID-19.”