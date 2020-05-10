National

Petitioner accuses Arnab Goswami of misleading Supreme Court

Politically motivated, says journalist

An application has been filed by a lawyer against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, accusing him of misleading the Supreme Court.

Advocate Reepak Kansal asked the top court to order perjury proceedings against Mr. Goswami for providing “misleading information” in his plea to quash the FIRs registered against him for spreading hate in connection with his coverage of the Palghar lynching incident. Mr. Goswami has staunchly denied the charges and termed them “politically motivated”.

On April 25, the Supreme Court had granted him interim protection from arrest and transferred the case from Nagpur to Mumbai. Mr. Goswami has already accused the Mumbai Police of bias in their investigation.

Alo read: Mumbai police move Supreme Court against Arnab Goswami

The police have, in turn, accused Mr. Goswami of trying to intimidate the investigating officers.

The case is scheduled for hearing on May 11 before a Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kansal argued that broadcasting employees and TV anchors do not answer to the description of an ‘editor’ in the Press and Registration of Books Act and the Working Journalists Act.

“No law is enacted or amended till today to bring broadcasting employees / Anchors in the definition of Journalist or Editor and electronic broadcasting channels are also not covered under the definition of ‘PRESS’,” the petition contended.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 10:58:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/petitioner-accuses-arnab-goswami-of-misleading-supreme-court/article31552351.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY