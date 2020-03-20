Peter Mukerjea released on bail

Former television executive Peter Mukerjea, accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, was released from jail on Friday after being in prison for over four years. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on February 6, but it stayed the order as the Central Bureau of Investigation wanted to appeal against it. He was released after the stay ended on Friday.
Mr. Mukerjea had been lodged at the Arthur Road jail since November 19, 2015. He had been charged under section 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), section 120b (punishment of criminal conspiracy), section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), section 302 (punishment for murder), section 307 (attempt to murder), section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
