National

Personal life needs to be respected: Cong. on reports of Rahul’s abroad visit

"The personal life should not be mixed with the public life of an individual,” says Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi. File photo   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

more-in

The BJP has been attacking Gandhi and raised questions over reports of his visit abroad at a time when two key states are going to the polls.

Personal liberty has always been respected in India’s democratic tradition and the personal should not be mixed with the public life of an individual, the Congress said on Monday amid reports that its former president Rahul Gandhi was travelling abroad ahead of assembly elections.

Also Read
Congress president Sonia Gandhi with her son and former president Rahul Gandhi at 'Gandhi Sandesh Padyatra' on October 2, 2019. Many young leaders considered as Rahul Gandhi’s loyalists have resigned from party posts or quit Congress in the recent times.

Comment | Rahul Gandhi’s absence reinforces Congress’s in-fighting

 

Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra are being held on October 21.

“In India’s democratic tradition, there is a difference between personal and public life and personal liberty has always been respected,” Congress national secretary Pranav Jha told reporters when asked about Gandhi going abroad.

“Those who have tried to create a controversy over the issue or those people and institutions who are misusing their powers to make public the personal visits of some leaders should respect personal liberty,” Mr. Jha added.

The BJP has been attacking Gandhi and raised questions over reports of his visit abroad at a time when two key states are going to the polls.

“The personal life should not be mixed with the public life of an individual,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said on Twitter while defending the former party president.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National
national politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 12, 2020 9:42:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/personal-life-needs-to-be-respected-cong-on-reports-of-rahuls-abroad-visit/article29615388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY