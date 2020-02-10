National

Person posing as PS to PM seeks favours, CBI files case

The case has been instituted on the basis of a complaint received from an Assistant Director in PMO in November 2019.

The CBI has registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly impersonating as P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The case has been instituted on the basis of a complaint received from an Assistant Director in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in November 2019.

In a letter addressed to the Joint Director (Policy) of the CBI, the PMO official said the Administrator of the Mahe Region in Puducherry had received a call from someone identifying himself as Mr. Mishra.

The unknown person sought some favours saying that his daughter was studying in a reputed Puducherry institution. Accordingly, the case of criminal conspiracy and cheating by impersonation has been registered.

In a similar case reported in November last, the CBI arrested a builder named Surendra Mittal for using a forged letter from the PMO to the Maharashtra Chief Minister, seeking favours for his company.

The letter sought favour for a company named Villayati Ram Mittal, located in Navi Mumbai, in the development of a housing society in Ghausia Compound of Bandra East.

Last November, in yet another case, the CBI conducted searches on the Bengaluru premises of a person who allegedly sent a forged PMO letter to the Department of Justice seeking investigation against some judges. The accused was identified as one S. V. Srinivasa Rao.

