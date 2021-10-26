People to face torture with extension of BSF jurisdiction: Mamata

“In the garb of extending BSF’s jurisdiction, people will be tortured. There was no need to do so, the BSF does not even have the authority to lodge an FIR,” the CM said during an administrative meeting of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

Continuing her tirade against the Union government over its decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the move was meant to torture common people.

Banerjee also said that she respects the border guarding force for the job it undertakes, but condemns the “intention” behind extending its jurisdiction.

The BJP-led central government has amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

“In the garb of extending BSF’s jurisdiction, people will be tortured. There was no need to do so, the BSF does not even have the authority to lodge an FIR,” the CM said during an administrative meeting of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

She further stated that there was no problem anywhere in the bordering areas of the state, and the West Bengal director general of police has spoken to inspector general, BSF, on the matter.

“We are living in peace. I have already sent a letter to the PM on the issue,” the CM added.

On Monday, too, Banerjee had criticised this decision of the Centre and said that an “attempt was being made to interfere in the federal structure of the country”.