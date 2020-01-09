National

People are rising above their personal political choices and supporting AAP: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that, in the upcoming election people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices and supporting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“During elections, divisive politics is seen but who could have thought it could unite people too,” he tweeted, tagging a post in which a woman expresses how her father who is a BJP supporter is backing AAP.

Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

