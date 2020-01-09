People are rising above their personal political choices and supporting AAP: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that, in the upcoming election people are thinking about the future of Delhi and their family by rising above their personal political choices and supporting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
“During elections, divisive politics is seen but who could have thought it could unite people too,” he tweeted, tagging a post in which a woman expresses how her father who is a BJP supporter is backing AAP.
Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.