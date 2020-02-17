Peninsular command by next year end, theatre commands by 2022: Gen. Rawat

A common peninsular command should start taking shape by the end of next year and theatre commands by 2022, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Monday. The Army’s Northern and Western borders would be converted into 2-5 theatres with Jammu and Kashmir being a separate theatre, he said.

“Security of peninsular India should be the responsibility of one Commander. Can we integrate the Eastern and Western Naval commands and call it peninsular command? We will be issuing directives for Perimeter Command by March 31,” Gen. Rawat said in an interaction with the media, saying “Indian Ocean Region is one entity.”

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) has to look at the big picture and look at maritime diplomacy which has assumed greater importance, he added.

Stating that they were trying to figure out what all should encompass the study, he said “we are hoping we begin by end of this year and by end of next year we have the command in place”. Some of the assets of the Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) would be under the Peninsula commander based on the recommendations of the study.

A study was already under way, headed by the Vice Chief of the IAF, for the constitution of an integrated Air Defence command. The team had been tasked to complete the study by March 31, after that the implementation orders would be issued. That would take about a year as it required some relocation and streamlining, Gen. Rawat said.

The charter of the CDS included formation of theatre commands. On this, Gen. Rawat said that by end of the year they would issue study instructions for other joint commands or theatres and then three months to complete the study. “By 2021 complete the study and start giving directives. Hope to start theatreisation by 2022,” he stated.

As part of this, the Army’s Northern Command and Western Command will be converted into 2-5 theatre commands. On the North, we have a contiguous border with a break in Nepal, Gen. Rawat observed, stating it could have one or two theatre commands. On the Western front, he said, “Jammu and Kashmir should be a separate theatre, including the IB (International Boundary) part. Balance of Western theatre is another command.”

Totally there would be 2-5 theatres and the final recommendations would be made by the study teams.

Two other commands in the Army are ‘Doctrine and Training’ and logistics.