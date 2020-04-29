National

Will hold pending exams for Class 10, 12 after assessing situation, says CBSE

Several States have suggested cancelling the pending board examinations and using internal assessment performance to allot grades instead

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold pending examinations for Class 10 and 12 after assessing the situation once the lockdown is over, it reiterated on Wednesday, following some reports that Class 10 exams may be cancelled.

Several States have suggested cancelling the pending board examinations and using internal assessment performance to allot grades instead. These issues were raised in Tuesday's meeting of State Education Ministers with the Union Human Resource Development Minister.

However, the CBSE has reiterated that it will conduct the exams after the lockdown is lifted, giving 10 days’ notice to students.

Pending examinations includes 12 core subject papers for Class 12 students across the country. Class 10 students in most parts of the country have no exams left.

However, in northeastern Delhi, where exams were postponed due to the violence in February, Class 10 students still have six subjects pending, while Class 12 students have an additional 11 papers left.

