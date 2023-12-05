HamberMenu
Parliamentary proceedings | Sack Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Ministers who spoke against Sanatana Dharma: BJP MP

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao recalled the remarks made by Udayanidhi Stalin who said that Sanatana Dharma was incompatible with the concept of social justice and should be “eliminated”.

December 05, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on December 5, 2023

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on December 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao raked up remarks made by Opposition leaders on Sanatana Dharma in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, seeking FIRs against them and their immediate dismissal.

Speaking during the zero-hour, Mr. Rao recalled the remarks made by Udayanidhi Stalin who said that Sanatana Dharma was incompatible with the concept of social justice and should be “eliminated”. “Sanatana is like malaria and dengue and so it must be eradicated and not opposed,” he reportedly said.

Also read | A vitiated political discourse in Tamil Nadu

He also flagged comments made by DMK leader and Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi who said that the INDIA bloc was an alliance formed against Sanatana Dharma. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, he pointed out, supported Mr. Stalin’s stand.

Mr. Rao asked, “Is this the agenda of INDIA and do they want to pursue such an anti-India agenda?”

Amidst uproar from the Opposition benches, who sought to correct him, Mr. Rao said that the Tamil Nadu government must sack the two Ministers and lodge FIR against them.

“This is a deliberate and malafide act intended to outrage religious sentiment. There was also an attempt to create public mischief,” he said.

He further claimed that the Minister’s comments are unconstitutional since the Constitution gives rights to everyone to practice and propagate all religions. “This is nothing but an act to destroy the fabric of religion in India. If this is the agenda, then it is dangerous for our country,” he added.

